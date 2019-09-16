Chilliwack’s Belle Voci brings three-day a cappella festival to Fraser Valley

A weekend-long vocal festival next weekend in Chilliwack will offer singers a chance to “perform, be mentored and learn.”
The Belle Voci A Cappella Festival is a three-day event where participants will get a chance to sing with the Chilliwack a cappella choir, take part in workshops led by two conductors from Vancouver and Fort Langley, and perform live in concert.
“It will be a full weekend in a supportive environment to make great music with Belle Voci and two of the best workshop leaders in the Lower Mainland — Christopher Suen and Joel Tranquilla,” says organizer Paula DeWit.
The festival runs Friday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Sept. 29 in the great acoustical setting of Sts. Joachim and Ann Church in Aldergrove.
Friday consists of a “Healthy choral singing” workshop with Tranquilla, a massed choir rehearsal and a wine-and-cheese meet-and-greet. Saturday features workshops by Suen including “The polyphonic motet” and a men’s chant. Later that day Tranquilla will lead “Expanding the singer’s ‘toolbox.'”
And then on Sunday, registrants will get to perform live during that day’s three concerts: Chilliwack Cultural Centre at 1 p.m., St. James Catholic Church in Abbotsford at 3:30 p.m. and Sts. Joachim and Ann Roman Catholic Church in Aldergrove at 7 p.m.
“We are hoping that many singers will gather with us for an amazing weekend of workshops, networking and singing,” says DeWit.
Cost to register for the Belle Voci A Cappella Festival is $100 and includes admission to all three days of workshops, rehearsals and concerts, printed music, Friday evening meet-and-greet, Saturday light lunch, Sunday light snack, and one complimentary ticket to one of the concerts of your choice.
For more information and to register for the weekend, go to bellevoci.ca or call 604-795-0521.
“The weekend festival will culminate with three concerts in the Fraser Valley on Sunday and we would love for you to come out and hear how the weekend turned out,” adds DeWit.
All concerts are on Sunday, Sept. 29.
Tickets for the Chilliwack concert are $25 and available at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca or by calling 604-391-SHOW. Tickets for the other two concerts are available at bellevoci.ca or at the door.
Â
@PhotoJennalismjenna.hauck@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.