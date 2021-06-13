Chilliwack youth bring home awards from provincial performing arts festival

Madalyn Clempson, 18, of Chilliwack sings ‘Hiney Yamin Ba-im.’ She won the Intermediate Vocal Canadian Music award at the Performing Arts BC Virtual Provincial Festival. (YouTube)

A number of talented youth who represented the Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival (CLCMDF) at a provincial competition brought home accolades last week.

The Performing Arts B.C. 2021 Virtual Provincial Festival took place June 1 to 5 and of those competing were several winners of the CLCMDF held earlier this year.

People who competed at the CLCMDF are from all over B.C. and those who won at the local competition and made it to provincials ended up representing Chilliwack even though some of them may hail from another city.

Of the three winners representing Chilliwack (and the CLCMDF), only one is a Chilliwack resident.

Madalyn Clempson, 18, won for Intermediate Vocal Canadian Music for her rendition of Hiney Yamin Ba-im. She said she was “a bit stunned,” to have won.

“I love singing, and feel a great sense of pride to have been awarded a first place at provincials,” Clempson said. “Hiney Yamin Ba-im is a song that was quite challenging for me when I started. Hebrew is not a language I usually sing in, so there was definitely a challenge to overcome there.”

She has been singing since she was six years old and has been competing since the age of seven or eight. She said she’s “very appreciative” of everyone who helped her get to where she is today, including her current singing teacher Paula Quick, and also her former teacher Lisa Scyner. Clempson plans on singing and competing for as long as she can.

In addition to Clempson, there were also three honourable mentions and one runner-up who are all from Chilliwack (and representing CLCMDF) at the provincial festival.

Here is the full list of winners representing Chilliwack (and the CLCMDF) from the Performing Arts B.C. 2021 Virtual Provincial Festival. Those in bold are also Chilliwack residents:

Intermediate Piano: Winner – Rafael Brisebois

Senior Canadian Piano: Honourable Mention – Easton Roy

Junior Musical Theatre: Honourable Mention – Genevieve Reimer

Intermediate Vocal Canadian Music: Winner – Madalyn Clempson

Intermediate Strings: Winner – Sanne Heaven

Provincial Excellence Chamber Group: Runner-up – BRAMS Quintet (Rafael Brisebois, Brooklyn Gerber, Sanne Heaven, Anna Krahn, Michaela Krahn)

Junior Guitar: Runner-up – Kurtis Medwenitsch

Junior Instrumental Canadian Music: Honourable Mention – Jonah Kassel

Intermediate Instrumental Canadian Music: Runner-up – Sanne Heaven

