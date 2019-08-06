Chilliwack Visual Artists Association brings group show to Cultural Centre

The Chilliwack Visual Artists Association (CVAA) presents its group show, Expressions, at the O’Connor Group Art Gallery in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre Aug. 8 to 24.

The exhibition is a collection of art forms which reveal the passion and individuality of contributing CVAA members. They are bold, intuitive and playful expressions captured in sculptures, paintings, ceramics, multimedia, photographs and fabric art.

Opening reception for Expressions is Saturday, Aug. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The gallery is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For further information, go to oconnorgroupartgallery.com.

