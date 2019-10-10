Chilliwack to play in Courtenay as a 4R’s Education fundraiser

Chilliwack - Live in Concert, with special guest Tal Bachman - returns to the Valley for one night in celebration of 4R's Education Centre's 30th anniversary on Oct. 18.

Presented by the Comox Valley Record and 97.3 The Eagle, this is sure to be a night of rock to remember.

Rising out of the ashes of psychedelia in 1969, Canada’s legendary Chilliwack released 12 albums over a 15-year period, producing numerous Canadian and international hits including Lonesome Mary, Fly At Night and California Girl in the 1970s, and My Girl (Gone Gone Gone) and Whatcha Gonna Do in the ’80s. All this work led to 15 gold and platinum certifications, a host of awards, high-profile TV appearances and coliseum concert tours. Now, 50 years later, Bill Henderson and the band are rocking like never before. Hearing the revitalized Chilliwack of today is like hearing those songs for the first time…all over again.

Bachman is a two-time Juno Award-winning Canadian musician. His songs, including his 1999 hit She’s So High, have appeared in numerous television shows, movies and advertisements, and won numerous awards. Bachman is developing music-driven television shows with his accomplice and Cherry Cola front-woman, Koko.

Tickets – including VIP packages which offer premium seating, backstage meet and greets, and more – are on sale through the Sid Williams Theatre website.

All proceeds raised go back into the organization, which strives to help students achieve academic success through individualized learning focused on student strengths.

4R’s has been supporting students to achieve their learning potential since 1989. To date, more than 1,000 children and their families have benefitted from the services provided, and more than $317,000 has been distributed through the Fee Assistance Fund.