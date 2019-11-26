Chilliwack teens to compete on world dance stage in Poland

Austyn Lamont and Brooklyn Hislop of Chilliwack are heading to the World Dance Championships

Austyn Lamont (left) and Brooklyn Hislop are heading to Poland for the World Dance Championships. (Photo by Khaptive Design)

Two talented Project Dance teens will head to Poland next month to compete against the world’s best dancers at the World Dance Championships in Poland.

As part of Team Canada, Austyn Lamont, 17, a graduating student at Sardis Secondary and 16-year-old Brooklyn Hislop, a Grade 11 Sardis student, are training hard in preparing for some stiff competition.

Both are in the adult category, in the Jazz Formation group, Modern Formation Line, Modern Small Group and Jazz Small Group.

Lamont will also be doing a jazz solo, and Hislop a jazz duo with Georgia Noble from Affinity Dance Studio.

Team Canada Dance is a not-for-profit organization which brings together Canada’s elite dancers, performers and choreographers to compete on the world stage. This year’s event takes place in Ossa, Poland, just outside of Warsaw, Dec. 1 to Dec. 9.

To help cover travel, accommodation and costume costs, the girls have been fundraising for several months by collecting bottles, selling raffle tickets and soliciting sponsorships.

“We feel so honoured to be representing Canada, and Chilliwack, on the world stage,” Lamont said. “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime.”

It’s also a bit daunting for a teenager, added Hislop.

“We will be competing against elite dancers from around the world. It’s a bit scary but exciting at the same time,” Hislop said.

