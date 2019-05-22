Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra serves up A Noteable Summer’s Evening

Singer Ken Lavigne will be the main entertainment for the CSO's annual fundraiser dinner concert

Elegant music paired with fresh and seasonal summer food will come together for the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra’s annual fundraising feast next month.

A Noteable Summer’s Evening, fittingly held on the first day of summer, “serves to support the cause of live music and culture in the Fraser Valley and enables the CSO to perform innovative and ever-grander shows,” says director Paula DeWit.

It takes place June 21 at the Coast Chilliwack Hotel.

The dinner concert will be a beautiful way to kick off summer, says DeWit, adding that the fundraiser will be held on a Friday and at a later date than previous years, in an attempt to avoid competing with other events.

The main entertainment that night will be by Ken Lavigne, one of the original founding members of The Canadian Tenors.

His voice is “warm, which matches his personality,” says DeWit. “He’s a great entertainer, he’s very engaging and he’s sincere.”

Lavigne will be bringing his jazz trio with him which includes piano, drum and bass. He sings a variety of music including operatic, jazz, and pieces by Frank Sinatra. He’s performed in Chilliwack a few times, but this will be his first time with the CSO.

In 2006, he co-founded the successful tenor trio, Romanza, which toured throughout Canada and the United States presenting hundreds of concerts. Lavigne is a singer, composer, and communicator; he has produced solo performances and CD recordings that include: Believe, Keep Holding On, Showtime, Comfort and Joy, and two new releases, The Ken Lavigne Christmas Roadshow and Closer Than Ever.

Fraser Valley harpist Maria Moularas, will entertain guests before dinner as people sample appetizers and sip cocktails.

A past “noteable feast” hosted by the CSO. (Submitted)

“She looks graceful and she makes the instrument come alive,” says DeWit. “She’s very well received. Every time she plays, people love her.”

She will enliven your senses as she entertains with the varied voices, beauty of form, and tones of the harp. Moularas has performed numerous solo recitals in the Fraser Valley and has joined various orchestras and choirs as principal harpist. She has played with Cirque Musica and has the joy of collaborating with several flutists while performing Mozart’s Flute and Harp concerto.

Moularas has played on and off with the CSO for the past seven years, as a both a guest soloist and a member of the orchestra. This will be her second time performing at the CSO’s annual fundraiser.

In addition to the live music, the evening will serve up a four-course dinner and silent auction. Some items up for bid will be: a one night stay for two (including breakfast) at the Harrison Hot Resort and Spa, a “Symphony Massage” from Undine’s Retreat Day Spa, items from Greendale Pottery, a float therapy session from Luna Float, and a golf/dining package from Meadowlands.

“We are hoping to raise $15,000 in the course of the evening,” says DeWit. “And we’re also looking for sponsors. Our big sponsor fell through this year.”

A Noteable Summer’s Evening takes place Friday, June 21 at the Coast Chilliwack Hotel (45920 First Ave.). Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. with music by harpist Maria Moularas, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. with music by Ken Lavigne. Dress code is semi-formal.

Tickets: $115 each, two for $220, or a table of eight for $840. Tickets are available online at chilliwacksymphony.com or by calling the CSO office at 604-795-0521. Tickets are limited and must be purchased before June 14 to ensure your place.

If you would like to be a sponsor for the CSO’s event, call 778-242-0285.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra’s We’ve Got Your Bach

@PhotoJennalismjenna.hauck@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.