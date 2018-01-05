Chilliwack Players Guild announces casting call for spring performance

If you’ve always wanted to step into the spotlight, there’s no time like the present: the Chilliwack Players Guild (CPG) has announced the casting call for its upcoming rendition of the Cripple of Inishmaan.

The Guild had attempted to cast One Man, Two Guvnors late last year, said producer Dave Stephen, but they were unable to find the appropriate lead actors to complete the cast.”We feel more comfortable casting this one,” he says.

The Cripple of Inishmaan, a dark comedy written by Martin McDonagh, who’s been called one of Ireland’s most important living playwrights, has been pleasing audiences since its debut in Dec. 1996, however, its popularity peaked in 2013 when Daniel Radcliffe starred as Cripple Billy in its sold-out West End performance.

“Our director, Clint Hames, saw it when he was in New York City, and (suggested) it to the Guild,” when we were unable to run One Man, Two Guvnors last year, said Stephen. The story is quite intriguing, he adds. “It has a number of threads that will (please) audience members: there’s a story within a story, the disability of characters

Auditions will be held at 7:00 p.m., Jan. 17 and 14, at the Players Guild Hall (45530 Spadina Ave.). And, Stephen says, even though there’s only nine roles to cast, he hopes to get a few dozen people audition.

“You don’t have to prepared anything in advance,” he says to any potential acting hopefuls. “Just come prepared to give a really good reading, be open to being directed, and don’t have any preconceived ideas.”

If cast, play members should be prepared to attend up to four rehearsals a week, which will begin Jan. 21. The play will open Apr. 5, at the Rotary Hall in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.