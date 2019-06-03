Chilliwack Museum launches first ever Hops and Heritage fundraiser

Networking social will feature a craft beer tasting from Chilliwack's very own Old Yale Brewing

A new fundraiser at the Chilliwack Museum will be pairing craft beer and some local Chilliwack history.

The Chilliwack Museum and Historical Society is gearing up to host its inaugural Hops and Heritage fundraiser on June 15. It’s part of a larger awareness and engagement campaign that the society is embarking on to connect the community with Chilliwack’s history.

“We want to engage with a new demographic and showcase the museum as a place to come together as a community,” said Sarah Belley, education and engagement coordinator. “We are seeking new and innovative ways to connect the community with Chilliwack’s history, and we are appreciative of the community support we have received for this initiative.”

This interactive, networking social will feature a craft beer tasting from Chilliwack’s very own Old Yale Brewing, food by Simply Savory Valley Catering, the museum’s award-winning Brewer’s Gold exhibition, a silent auction and more.

Proceeds from Hops and Heritage will benefit the renovation and renewal of the museum’s permanent gallery space.

The exhibition Brewer’s Gold received the Award of Merit from the British Columbia Museums Association in 2005 and will be on display for a special viewing during the event on June 15.

“We are proud to showcase Brewer’s Gold during Hops and Heritage as it continues to be a popular exhibition within the province,” said executive director Shawna Maurice. “We are also excited about our silent auction. We have decided to focus on experiences that the community can share with their family and friends – think helicopter tours, sturgeon fishing, and romantic dinners.”

Hops and Heritage will take place on Saturday, June 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets: $45 for the public, and $40 for members of the Chilliwack Museum and Historical Society. Tickets can be purchased at the Chilliwack Museum and the Chilliwack Archives, as well as online at hopsandheritage.eventbrite.com.

This is a 19+ event.

@PhotoJennalismjenna.hauck@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.