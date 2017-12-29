Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra presents Beethoven Plays Ball

The Christmas season may have ended, but the festivities aren’t over just yet. For the listening pleasure of audiophiles and amateurs alike, the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra (CMO) is presenting its post-holiday, all-Beethoven concert, Beethoven Plays Ball, on Sunday, Jan. 21, at the GW Graham Theatre.

With musical samples from across Beethoven’s repertoire—including a satirized version of his Fifth Symphony and his stunning triple concerto—this concert offers something for everyone.

The show, and others like it, are aimed at attracting a wider audience, says Anne Fleming, a member of the CMO. “Most of the people who usually attend (our shows) are in their 60s to 80s. So we hope this will help us begin to bring in a younger audience,” she adds.

And although the show will be filled with the typical highs and lows of Beethoven’s endless musical complexities, members of the Chilliwack Players Guild will be dropping in to perform PDQ Bach’s Beethoven’s Fifth, a satirical “concertcast” that’s sure to delight concert-goers, regardless of their musical tastes.

The audience “will be in stitches watching,” chimes in Paula Quick, who plays for the Orchestra. “It humanizes the music, so everyone can enjoy it.”

In addition to comedic interludes and superb harmonies perfectly executed by the Orchestra, attendees will also enjoy a stunning performance by the Somerset Trio, which is composed of BC musicians Alana Lopez, Ben Goheen, and David Antoniuk. The Trio will perform Beethoven’s Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello, and Piano in C-major. “It’s like getting three soloists for the price of one,” adds Quick.

Tickets are on sale right now, and can be purchased for $25 ($15 for students) at The Bookman, Long & McQuade, King’s Music, or at the door—cash only. The show starts at 3:00 p.m.

