Chilliwack Harmony Chorus quartets bring singing valentines to loved ones

'First it's embarrassment, then they're thinking it over, and then the tears come,' said singer

If you’re looking for something other than chocolates, flowers or jewelry to give to your loved one on Valentine’s Day, the Chilliwack Harmony Chorus might have just the thing you’re looking for.

A singing valentine.

“First it’s embarrassment, then they’re thinking it over, and then the tears come,” said Len Marston, member of the Chilliwack Harmony Chorus.

Every year, a handful of barbershop quartets from the chorus get all gussied up in their silvery, sequined vests and bring love songs to people at their place of work.

And it’s not just men who do the singing. There are female barbershoppers, too.

The Chilliwack Harmony Chorus was one of the first chapters in North America to become a mixed-voice harmony chorus after opening up its membership to women a year ago.

Many of their female singers are former Sweet Adelines International members. When the local chapter moved to Abbotsford, some of the women didn’t want to make the journey there, so they joined Chilliwack Harmony Chorus.

And on Valentine’s Day, some of them will be singing with their male counterparts.

“When you’re out delivering singing valentines, the recipient doesn’t see you as the quartet, they see the one who sent it,” said musical director Gerry Borden.

To book a $49 singing valentine for your loved one, call Lloyd at 604-795-5682 or Lois Knott at 604-819-5899, or email chilliwackharmony@gmail.com. You can order one right up until Valentine’s Day.

Those wanting to join the chorus can drop in at their Monday rehearsals. They’re at Christ Lutheran Church, 9460 Charles St. (beside Chilliwack middle school), at 7 p.m. every Monday.

For more info, go to chilliwackharmony.ca.

