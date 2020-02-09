Chilliwack folk and country musicians to shine in the next concert of the Boomerang series

Dion Weisbrod and his band The Unbranded will be joined by Lakeisha Hewitt and Dear Father in the next concert of the Boomerang series. (Submitted)

The next concert in the Boomerang series is back to once again shine the spotlight on Chilliwack musicians.

Dion Weisbrod will be kicking off the third show in this concert series with a mix of alternative folk and country coming right from your own backyard and onto the Chilliwack Cultural Centre stage on Feb. 15.

Weisbrod has participated in performing at the Cultural Centre in the past, from the Warming Up the Act series to The Centre Rocks, and this time he will be taking on curating the spectacular lineup of performers for the evening.

Starting from his own band, The Unbranded, the four-man country band will also be joined by Lakeisha Hewitt and Dear Father, who will be performing their own solo sets.

“The programmer that we have for the third installment of the Boomerang series is Dion Weisbrod. He is a self-proclaimed ‘real honky-tonk musician.’ You won’t hear any of that new age pop-country stuff from him or his band, The Unbranded – which is a rare sound to find from young musicians in Chilliwack,” said Amber Bergeron, the program lead.

“He was going to go with a completely country theme for his show on Feb. 15, but remembered some connections he had to local musicians Lakeisha Hewitt and Dear Father. Although they aren’t country, he wanted them in his show, no question. You can expect a nice mixture of acoustic vibes, and real country pedal-steel feel — Grand Ole Opry style. Even if you aren’t regularly a fan of country music, these guys will definitely get your toes tapping.”

“The Boomerang Concert series is funded through our Youth Engagement Program, which aims to give musicians under 30 in our community a chance to create something, and get real hands-on experience performing in a casual, but professional setting,” Bergeron said. “We give them the tools, resources, and mentorship they need for a good show, and they take their skills and knowledge to put together a memorable performance. The idea behind the naming of the series ‘Boomerang’ is a metaphor for all the hard work and creativity that is put into these shows. The effort that goes into what you will see on stage will repay these young musicians with more tools, experience, and knowledge to continue pursuing their art form in the future. And not only are all of the performers classified as ‘young’ musicians, but most of the staff working on these shows, from the marketing team to the lighting and sound technicians, are also young members of the community, honing their craft and gaining experience in the industry.”

These local talents will each tell their own unique stories through their range of alternative, folk and country music.

Each with their unique take, they are sure to inspire anyone interested in producing their own art, or anyone who wants to see what incredible talent can be found locally.

Boomerang 3 is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

