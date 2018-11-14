Chilliwack Cultural Centre seeks artists who work in a large format

Submissions wanted for artists who work on a large scale to display their artwork in the lobby of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. The deadline is Monday, Nov. 22. (Submitted)

The Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society and the Chilliwack Visual Artists Association are thrilled to collaborate on a project that provides an opportunity for local artists who work in a large scale to display their artwork in the lobby of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Rotating twice a year in January and August, the display continually accepts new submissions with each adjudication taking place in the month before the next artwork hanging date. The next artwork hanging will be in the second week of January 2019, and the deadline for submissions is Monday, Nov. 22.

All mediums are acceptable, but artwork must be able to be displayed in a hanging mode suitable for the Cultural Centre staff to install, a limited number of freestanding pieces will also be considered for display. All submissions will be juried, and if accepted, the artist will be expected to sign a contract.

Local artists may submit artwork of any subject or theme ranging from local interest to anything related to the visual or performing arts.

There is no limit to the number of pieces submitted provided that each piece is no less than 4 feet x 6 feet. A composite of two related pieces equivalent to 4’x 6′ or bigger is also acceptable.

“Work in progress” will require a detailed description; progress sketches and an idea of the overall finished size and include the anticipated date of completion. It should be noted that there is no guarantee that a work in progress, even if accepted at the concept stage will be displayed.

To respond to this invitation please complete:

A lobby artwork submission form available from the CVAA website chilliwackvisualartist.com or pick one up from the Cultural Centre Box Office on Corbould Street and mail it along with a CD or good quality photographs of your artwork, artist’s bio and statement about art.

TO:

Lobby Display Project

c/o Michael Cade,

Chilliwack Cultural Centre,

9201 Corbould Street,

Chilliwack, BC V2P 4A6

OR: email information to Michael Cade: michael@chilliwackculturalcentre.ca

OR: drop it off at the Cultural Centre Box Office at the same address.

Deadline for receiving January 2019 submissions is Monday, Nov. 22. If accepted then the artist will be notified by December 1, 2018. For criteria on the Lobby Display Project, go to oconnorgroupartgallery.com/call-for-artists/.