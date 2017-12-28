Chilliwack Christian captures five nominations at Canadian Gospel awards

Singer and songwriter Rob Berg bags five nominations at the 39th Covenant Awards for his 20th album, "An Intimate Adventure."

With five nominations at this year’s Covenant Awards, Rob Berg might need to make more room on his mantle piece.

Born and raised in Chilliwack, Berg – a devout Christian – says he uses his music as a way to share his own life experiences and adventures with Christ.

“Songwriting is something that has become a part of me, a part of my daily life,” says Berg. “I write about what’s going on in my heart, what means most, what moves me most: this is my relationship with Jesus, and (the) amazing love story I am caught up in (with) Him.”

During the past 30 years, Berg, who refers to himself as a “musicanary,” has visited dozens of countries to share Christ’s gospel with them, so it’s fitting that his music also regales audiences with the word of God.

“Music allows me entry into all kinds of venues in all kinds of countries, from pubs to prisons to radio stations, churches, schools, and universities,” says Berg of his travels.

READ MORE: Rob Berg wins Folk Song of the Year

A minister since the late 80s, Berg believes his music allows him to spread the word of God and “reach into people’s hearts with more than a good feeling. It can lift heavy hearts and comfort sad ones, and stir sleepy ones, and move stubborn ones,” Berg says of his gospel music.

And although Berg says he writes mostly folk rock, his songs reside across the musical spectrum. His latest album, An Intimate Adventure, which is as multifaceted as Berg himself, has earned him a Covenant nomination as Pop Album of the Year. He’s also nominated for Folk Song of the Year, Jazz/Blues Song of the Year, Rock Song of the Year, and Folk Album of the Year.

If he wins, it won’t be an entirely new experience, he won Folk Song of the Year in 2015 at the 37th Annual Covenant Awards. However, Berg, who will be in the first leg of his Southeast Asian tour during this year’s show, says he’d enjoy winning even if he can’t be there for it.

“Winning (would) affirm I’m still part of the fabric here and that my songwriting is of a high caliber; that my music is having some impact here. (It would be) a big honour and a bit of a pat on the back. But more than that, it may open doors to impact more hearts here in Canada.”

Hosted annually, The Covenant Awards are designed to recognize faith-based artists, musicians, and industry proponents. This year they’ll be at the Shaw Conference Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, on Jan. 27, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m.

sign-off