Chilliwack children install outdoor art exhibition at Yarrow Pioneer Park

About 42 self portraits are currently hanging from the playground structures at the park

Outdoor art exhibition, Together, features about 42 paintings by Yarrow children at Yarrow Pioneer Park. (Submitted)

In the midst of nationwide gallery and museum closures, a new outdoor art exhibition has popped up in Yarrow.

The show, entitled Together, is a mix of self portraits done by children living in Yarrow and beyond and the pieces have been hung in the play structures at at Yarrow Pioneer Park.

The wood-canvas paintings are currently dangling above the yellow “caution” tape surrounding the playground.

“This beautiful art showcases the diversity and creativity of our Yarrow children, and offers a balm, a colourful burst of hope,” Shari-Anne Vis said. “Where our portraits hang now, we will soon play together again.”

Her children were some of many who took part in the show.

Although there was no opening reception, Together started yesterday (May 16) and will be on display for about 10 days.

Vis is hoping folks will visit and “delight with us in our children’s ability to bring life, joy and goodness to a lonely park during this uncertain time.”

