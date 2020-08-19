Chilliwack band Fear The Wolves records music video, songs amid COVID-19 pandemic

The new alternative rock band is releasing its single and music video 'Get Down' on Aug. 22

Chilliwack band Fear The Wolves films a music video for their song Get Down at Main Street Night Club on July 25, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A Chilliwack band that has been together for less than a year is getting ready to release a single and a music video this weekend.

Alternative rock band Fear The Wolves recorded their original song ‘Get Down’ earlier this year in Vancouver and last month they shot a music video for it in Chilliwack.

The band was formed in the summer of last year and the current three members are Bronsen Rasmussen (lead vocals, bass), Allen Yang (guitar) and Nick Svab (drums).

Originally the band was called Feed The Wolves, and when they first formed, they found an artist in Greece via social media to design their logo.

“I sent her Feed The Wolves as the band name… and she sent me back Fear The Wolves and said ‘this name is much better,'” Bronsen Rasmussen said.

Everyone in the band loved it, so it stuck.

Their soon-to-be released song and video ‘Get Down’ was made possible with the help of producer Darren Grahn, who has worked with bands like Metallica, Bryan Adams, Bon Jovi and Nine Inch Nails.

Grahn had reached out to the band after hearing about them from another person in the industry. Rasmussen then invited Grahn to a sold-out show at The Roxy in Vancouver in February where they met him after the show.

“[Grahn] said he’s the kind of guy that can take us to the next level,” Rasmussen recalled.

“As I have always done with any new artist I might come across, I base my decision to collaborate with them on two primary factors; songwriting uniqueness and if I like the singer’s voice. Both boxes were quickly checked with this artist,” Grahn said.

Before they knew it, Fear The Wolves was recording songs in a studio in Vancouver for their upcoming four-song EP. And although there were safety protocols in place, COVID-19 didn’t seem to have a great effect on the album or the music video.

Aside from each band member having to record his piece of each song separately and wipe down any shared equipment used in studio, it was all pretty normal.

For the video, which was filmed at Main Street Night Club on July 25, masks were required by everyone in the venue. Those who were in the video had to wear them before and after filming (but not while cameras were rolling), plus waivers were signed, there was increased sanitation and first aid, Rasmussen said.

The pandemic did, however, have a greater impact on their live shows as they had to put their Western Canada tour, schedule for this summer, on hold.

But Rasmussen said he, personally, has been “thriving” as an artist during the pandemic.

“With all the downtime, a band gets to hone their craft. A band gets to plan a little bit more. A band also gets a chance to get to know our fans a little bit better.”

One advantage Fear The Wolves has over other bands is that Yang, the guitarist, works with sound in the film industry.

“It really puts us in a cool spot. We don’t have to hire a sound engineer, we just get Allen to do it,” Rasmussen said.

He describes his band as alternative rock. People compare their sound to Foo Fighters, Nickleback, Rob Zombie and Korn.

“It’s something you can dance to, but it’s rock.”

Rasmussen calls ‘Get Down’ a “breath of fresh air” amid the COVID -19 pandemic.

“Get Down is kind of simple. It’s nice to have a song about dancing,” he said. “We had the intent of writing a really fun, dancy song.”

On Saturday, Aug. 22, the single and the music video for ‘Get Down’ will be released. The song will be available on all streaming platforms while the video can be viewed on the YouTube channel ‘Fear The Wolves Band.’

The four-song EP is scheduled to be released in late fall or early winter this year.

They also have a GoFundMe account set up where folks who donate can get merchandise and song/video previews before the release date.

For more, go to fearthewolves.ca. To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/fear-the-wolves-album-presale.

