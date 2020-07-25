Chilliwack artist releases single about daily struggles with himself and his worries

Singer-songwriter Ted Kim will be launching his new single 'Haunt Me' on July 31

Ted Kim of Chilliwack has released his new single Haunt Me. (Screen shot/ Chilliwack Progress)

Two months after releasing a two-song EP, a Chilliwack artist is getting ready to release another song.

Singer-songwriter Ted Kim (who goes by the band name of Dear Father) will be launching his new single Haunt Me on July 31.

“Haunt Me is a single about my daily struggle with myself, and my worries. The centre of the song revolves around my discomfort and restlessness when my busy day comes to an end,” Kim said.

He said he’s never really been one to watch TV, play video games or read, so winding down in the evenings has always been tough for him.

“This usually causes me to reflect on my worries, doubts and events that have passed.”

“A couple years ago I got into a pretty bad car accident, shortly after was suffering from sleep paralysis which is what the line ‘Haunt Me’ is very heavily inspired by,” he said.

Furthermore the song was inspired by the sounds of Canadian artists such as City & Colour, Andy Shauf and Half Moon Run.

Although the song won’t be released until July 31, folks can “pre-save” it now. Pre-saving is much like pre-ordering. It allows the customer to hear the song as soon as it becomes available, plus the artist can offer incentives to their audience and boost streams of the song or album.

The song is funded by Factor, a private non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance toward the growth and development of the Canadian music industry.

Kim released his two-song EP earlier this year on May 15. Proceeds from the album At Home went to Canadian Mental Health Association.

Haunt Me will be available on all platforms as a digital download on July 31. Click here to pre-save Ted Kim’s new song.

Credits: Guitar, lead vocals, harmonies, bass: Ted Kim; piano, strings, percussion, mandolin: Rob Wilson; group vocals: Tyler Whiteside, Jack Darby and Ted Kim; production assistant: Tyler Whiteside; mixed and mastered by Rob Wilson (Cats Cove Media); artwork by Marla Brown (https://marlabrownart.com/) Produced by Rob Wilson & Ted Kim Recorded at Cats Cove, Six Mile Lake, Ontario.

