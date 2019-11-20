Chilliwack Alliance Church brings 10th annual Five Corners Christmas to the stage

'White Out' explores human connection and vulnerability by disconnecting from social media

Chilliwack Alliance Church’s annual Five Corners Christmas theatre production is celebrating its 10th anniversary this holiday season.

This year’s performance, White Out, is a family-friendly comedy that explores the theme of human connection and vulnerability. When 10 strangers are trapped together during a holiday blizzard, tensions rise rapidly. Without social media to hide behind, they must share their authentic selves and work together to survive the storm.

Combining the talents of actors, designers, and musicians from all over the Lower Mainland, White Out offers the community a full-length theatre production, choir performance and live band. A special children’s feature will follow the event.

White Out was written by Megan Mackenzie, a graduate of the University of the Fraser Valley’s theatre department, and directed by local performer Sarah Hu.

“It’s easy to portray to the world that our lives are problem-free, especially on social media,” Hu said.

“We were created to be in community with one another,” Mackenzie added. “To do that, we need others to see the real us: imperfections and all. White Out explores the challenge of developing relationships while offering a lot of laughter and misadventure.”

Performances of White Out run at Chilliwack Alliance Church (8700 Young Rd.) Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., Dec. 7 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are now available free of charge at the church office. A free-will offering will be collected at the event.

RELATED: Check out other events happening in Chilliwack with our Seven Days listing

@PhotoJennalismjenna.hauck@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.