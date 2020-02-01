Chilliwack actor takes stage with Vagabond Players theatre production

Jennifer Kennedy of Chilliwack plays the high-spirited Sister Augusta in Vagabond Players’ production of Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act. (Craig Premack)

A Chilliwack actor will once again be in the spotlight as she returns to a New Westminster stage for upcoming comedy Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act.

Jennifer Kennedy will be the high-spirited Sister Augusta, the role she played in Vagabond Players’ original production two years ago.

Kennedy, who first performed with Vagabond Players in 2011 in Shadow of Murder, is a theatre graduate of the University of the Fraser Valley and has performed on stage with many groups throughout the valley. Some favourite productions were Maggie’s Getting Married with Chilliwack Players Guild, Waiting for The Parade with Langley Players, and Ravenscroft with Opening Nite Theatre.

Last fall, she directed Frankenstein with Opening Nite Theatre in Mission.

​Synopsis of Drinking Habits 2 – Caught in the Act: The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing miss the excitement of the old days when they were saving convents and reuniting long-lost families, so when they learn that the orphanage where Paul and Kate grew up is in peril, they can’t wait to come to the rescue. Everyone pitches in to mount a play to raise money, but it’s no easy feat when Kate’s expecting any day, Sally’s hiding from stage-fright-stricken Paul after another flight from the altar, Mother Superior’s acting is unexpectedly narcoleptic, and the sisters’ award-winning wine keeps getting switched with the grape juice.

The show runs Feb. 6 to Feb. 29 at the Bernie Legge Theatre, Queen’s Park, New Westminster. Show times: Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets: $17 or $15 (Seniors/Youth), $12 previews on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7. Tickets available at vagabondplayers.ca/tickets or call 604-521-0412.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.