Chickens take the stage for Offtopic musical in Chilliwack

Offtopic Theatre Society presents Chickens the musical for one show only in Chilliwack

Offtopic Theatre Society is bringing a little fowl humour to Chilliwack this spring with their production of Chickens, a musical production.

The play by Lucia Frangione will be performed in Chilliwack with a live band for one night only on May 11 at Chilliwack Vineyard Community Centre.

The plot: Pal (played by Brady Moore) and Liza Granfield (Kailea De Leon) are living on the family farm, and they’re on the verge of bankruptcy when Pal buys Butterball (Katy Lowe), a prize-winning silver spangled hamburg bantam chicken, as a birthday present for Liza. What starts out as one fancy chicken, turns into a gaggle of colourful chickens who start to take over life at the farm.

The shenanigans of the chickens reflect the struggles and triumphs that Liza and Pal face as they struggle to make ends meet, and to make their relationship survive the challenges they face.

Other cast members include Jeffrey Nordstrom as Alphonso, Pauline Dynowski as Stewer, and JD Dueckman as His Nibs.

Lucia Frangione’s poetic script paired with the music of Lewis and Royal make for a delightful show that balances heart and humour.

Offtopic Theatre Society‘s show is directed by Emily Hamel. Set and graphics by Matt Brisson, producer is Ashley Sutton, musical director is Hanna Hotenan, set built by Shawn McGrory, stage manager is Sam Busswood, asst. stage manager is Nelly Fargon, costumes by Sheri Eyre and Jessie Klotz , and lights by Matthew Piton.

The band includes: Amber Bergeron (bass), Michael Henry (percussion), Shawn McGrory (guitar and banjo), and Michelle Ochitwa (fiddle).

Chickens the musical is on Saturday, May 11 at Chilliwack Vineyard Community Centre (45892 Wellington Ave.). Doors open at 7 p.m. with concession, cash bar and a remote control chicken race. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 and available at chickensthemusicalchilliwack.bpt.me or at the door on the night of the show.

Other show dates: May 17 at Evergreen Cultural Centre (Coquitlam) as part of the Fraser Valley Zone Festival of Theatre BC; and June 6-8 at Brookswood Secondary Theatre.

