‘Chesapeake Shores’ back to film TV series in Parksville and Qualicum Beach

The cast from ‘Chesapeake Shores’ pose for a photo in season three, filmed in 2018, of the hit Hallmark series. The cast and crew are now back in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area shooting season five. (Submitted photo)

The City of Parksville and the Town of Qualicum Beach welcome back the cast and crew of Chesapeake Shores Productions.

Filming of the TV series was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic; however, Chesapeake Shores has returned this year and is working within strict COVID-19 restrictions.

From early morning until dusk on April 15, Chesapeake Shores will film in the Parksville Community Park and along the waterfront walkway.

On April 15, parking along Beachside Drive for park users will be limited to accommodate filming as well as equipment. Certain parking areas will be unavailable to the public, but will be available again as soon as filming is complete.

From 7 a.m. until dusk, the parking lot just before Arbutus Point near the labyrinth will be unavailable.

From 7 a.m. until dusk, parking spaces along Beachside Drive, closest to Arbutus Point, will be unavailable.

From 7 a.m. until dusk, public parking along Beachside Drive near the gazebo will be unavailable.

The parking lot at Arbutus Point will also be unavailable to public parking after 7 pm on April 14.

On April 15, Chesapeake Shores will have traffic controllers on site, should there be intermittent traffic delays along Beachside Drive. Signs will be posted at the entrance to the Parksville Community Park. Parking for the public is available in the gravel lot by the sports field, as well as in the paved lot to the west of the curling rink.

Acessible parking is still available, and the waterfront walkway will be open as usual for foot traffic. At this time, the large gravel lot behind the curling rink is not open for use by the public and a portion of the lot will be allocated to Chesapeake Shores for the majority of their equipment and crew parking.

A public release issued by the Town of Qualicum Beach on Monday, April 12, stated that film crew will also be spotted around town over the new few months in many of the usual locations.

Locations such as; the Leigh House (Sally’s Cafe); and the town square (Chesapeake Shores Town Square). The release also mentioned that new filming locations may pop up, which may also get a temporary face-lift, such as the community hall off Veteran’s Way.

“The series is one of the most-watched original series on the Hallmark Channel and has contributed significantly to the area’s economy by hiring a large percentage of their crew locally,” read the release.

In the coming days, the town will see the usual signs of activity, with some areas temporarily closed.

Signage will be posted and any road closures will be communicated with traffic controllers onsite when needed.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

