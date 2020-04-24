Chase concerts, including Cornstock and Canada Day shows cancelled for 2020

Cancellations in respect of direction on COVID-19 and actions taken by other event organizers

Sarah Beatty performs during the 9th annual Chase Cornstock Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. Cornstock 2020 has been cancelled along with other live music events in Chase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rick Koch photo)

The Village of Chase has cancelled the 2020 Lakeside Music Series in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by the organizers of similar events across the province.

The music series includes Cornstock and Canada Day festivities, as well as the regular Music on the Lake concerts.

“These events have become highly anticipated and valued by the community, and we are saddened that we are unable to host them this year. In the meantime, we encourage you to support local performers and artists by visiting their websites, purchasing their products and encouraging them to keep art alive through these unprecedented times,” a statement posted on the Village of Chase’s website reads.

The notices from the village thanks the public for their support of the free concerts in recent years and expresses excitement for reviving them next year.

