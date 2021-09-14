Chantal Kreviazuk, Raine Maida to play Lake Country

Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida will play the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country Nov. 16, 2021. (Contributed)

Tickets go on sale this Friday for OLP frontman and singer, songwriter wife

Our Lady Peace’s frontman Raine Maida and his wife Chantal Kreviazuk are bringing an intimate concert to the stage in Lake Country Nov. 16.

Two-time Juno award-winning singer and songwriter, Kreviazuk, and Maida, a four-time winner with the popular rock band, are one of Canada’s most influential musical couples.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. for $89.

The Creekside Theatre will take advantage of the update to the provincial health order and allow for 50 per cent capacity or 125 guests. Proof of two doses will be required as per the orders as of Sept. 20.

For tickets, visit lakecountry.bc.ca.

