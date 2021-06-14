Challenge to spark creativity among Summerland artists

Spark challenge will begin June 15 and will run 10 weeks

The Journey, an art exhibit by Pauline Hurley, was on display at the Summerland Ats Centre earlier this spring. Beginning June 15, the Summerland Community Arts Council will present Spark, a 10-week community arts challenge. (Summerland Review file photo)

An online arts challenge, organized by the Summerland Community Arts Council, has been started to promote creativity and community connection within the local arts community.

The challenge, called Spark, will begin June 15 and will run for 10 weeks online.

Each week a prompt will challenge participants to create something new in any form of art — a song, a video, a painting, a poem, something out of fabric. Those who are stuck one week are encouraged to try a different form of art. Group submissions are also welcome.

Weekly prompts will be posted Tuesday, starting June 15 to a new Facebook group, Summerland Arts SPARK! Creative Challenge, on Instagram @summerland_arts_culture and on their website summerlandarts.com.

“You’re encouraged to post your creations on the Facebook page. And don’t worry if you’re a bit late or miss a week. There aren’t any rules,” said art council director Elaine Watts who organized Spark with Sharon Kurtz of the Summerland Potter’s Guild.

At the end of summer, small prizes will be awarded in various categories, including kids under 12, written works and sculptural, culinary and performing arts.

For further information contact Elaine Watts at 778-516-1500 or email Elaine@ElaineWatts.com

