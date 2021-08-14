Ceramics on display at Summerland Arts Centre

The Art of Craft: Emergence, by Diane Walters, will be shown at the Summerland Arts Centre beginning Monday, Aug. 16. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

An art exhibit at the Summerland Arts Centre will feature works from a Nelson ceramics artist.

The Art of Craft: Emergence, by Diane Walters, will be shown at the Summerland Arts Centre from Aug. 16 to Sept. 10. An opening reception with the artist in attendance will be held Aug. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The temporary location of the gallery is at the lower level of Municipal Hall in Summerland, 13211 Henry Ave. It is open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

