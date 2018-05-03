Central Valley Academy of Music hosts Honours Concert

Event takes place Friday, May 4 at Emmanuel Church in Abbotsford

Masaki Noftle performs at the 2017 CVAM Honours Concert. This year’s concert takes place on Friday, May 4. (Photo by Joel Nickel)

The Central Valley Academy of Music (CVAM) hosts a concert on Friday, May 4 to honour the winners of the academy’s music festivals, which took place this April.

This year, CVAM students were able to participate in music festivals covering the strings, piano and vocal disciplines.

Adjudicators Jeremy Ferland, Anne Wilson Unger and Tiffany Desrosiers provided educational feedback, and parents and students enjoyed the variety in musical styles and pieces performed.

The Honours Concert starts at 6 p.m. at Emmanuel Mennonite Church (3471 Clearbrook Rd. in Abbotsford).

The concert will feature a collection of music that includes beginner Suzuki violin, piano concertos, contemporary songs, and everything in between.

Admission is free to the public and donations are gratefully accepted.