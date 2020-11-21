Central Island Virtual Studio Tour offering unique digital experience

Comox Valley Arts (CVA) is offering a unique digital experience for folks to safely (and easily) visit artist studios, learn about local artists and the interesting things they do, and perhaps collect some art themselves.

‘Broken But Not Defeated’ is a creation by Bowser artist Cindy Mawle, one of the featured artists at the upcoming virtual studio tour. Photo supplied.

“This weird and crazy time caused us to rethink a lot of things… how can we re-invent and deliver our programs and projects in a way that’s ‘safer,’ and still create a connection between artists and audiences,” said Kera McHugh, tour co-ordinator.

CVA has devised plans for an online studio tour that doesn’t involve complicated platforms and logging in and out of things, or special software or devices. It has taken a fair bit of experimentation and a plan is concocted.

From Nov. 25-29, 3-8 p.m. daily, artists from the Comox Valley, and audiences from there, and beyond, can come together in a virtual space and connect.

Audiences will have the chance to:

· wander through virtual studio “booths”

· talk with artists,

· see artwork up close

· watch artists work.

Interested buyers can make appointments directly with the artist for in-person studio visits or purchasing.

A full tour pass is just $10 ($11.50 after fees), and helps support Comox Valley Arts.

A pass gives participants access to talk with the artists and visit each one in their “booth.” Visitors can scroll through the booths as they choose, and stay as long as they like.

Portions of the tour will also be livestreamed to YouTube for everyone to enjoy, although no interaction with the artists will be available on that platform.

With a pass, visitors can drop in any time during the tour and visit the artists who are online that day. See the schedule at : ciag.ca

In addition to visiting with the artists, the ‘Main Hall’ will offer slideshows, musical guests, recorded interviews, mini workshops and artist talks, and more! There will always be something to watch or listen to.

Artists from throughout the region are welcome to join in, too. It’s not too late to sign up for a “booth” and share your work with art fans and holiday shoppers.

Visit ciag.ca for artist signup and tour passes.

Comox Valley Record