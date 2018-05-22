Central Island Studio Tour offers something for every taste

The sixth incarnation of Comox Valley Arts’ Central Island Studio Tour is coming up May 26 and 27 – with more than 100 artists spaces open between Parksville and Campbell River.
All participating studios are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, and no appointments are necessary.
Grab some friends and go explore. Carpooling is encouraged.
Studio artists include both established and well-known artists – folks who sell their work around the world and are collected in public and private galleries – as well as emerging and experimenting artists who have either just begun their careers or are perhaps shifting to a new genre.
There is something for every taste – paintings, sculpture, pottery, photography, stained glass, fused glass, blown glass, scratchboard, pyrography, puppets, weaving, woodwork, furniture, figurines, big art, little art, art cards, art prints, original art, upcycled art.
There’s art that lights up, art you can read and art that floats. There’s realistic, abstract, modern, contemporary, traditional, whimsical, weird and wonderful art.
There is no fee to visit the studios, and many will have surprise treats to share on Studio Tour weekend, as well as great in-studio pricing for their work.
Numerous stops include multiple artists, too.
To go on the tour, all you need to do is pick up a copy of the Central Island Arts Guide or visit CentralIslandTour.com to find all the listings.
On the website there are photo galleries, studio details and links to detailed maps.
There is also a downloadable map for your phone via the Ondago app (free from your app store).
If you can’t see everyone you want to see, most of the artists are also happy to accept visitors throughout the year by appointment, and some have regular year-round hours you can just drop by.
You can contact them directly via their listing on the website (each one has a form), or by phone – also listed on the website and in the Arts Guide.