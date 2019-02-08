Central Fraser Valley Graphic Guild presents This is Us exhibition

Breathing Dessert by Jake Muller is among the works featured in an exhibit by the Central Fraser Valley Graphics Guild, opening Feb. 9 at Kariton Gallery.

The Abbotsford Arts Council holds an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. for an exhibition titled This is Us by the Central Fraser Valley Graphic Guild.

The exhibit runs until March 5 at Kariton Art Gallery, 2387 Ware St.

“This show is all about who and what we are, how we fit in, how we differ, what we choose to show the world and how we see ourselves in it,” says Neil Loewen of the Graphic Guild.

“All these things define us, and influence our lives and our art.”

The show features the work of 13 artists, each who has a personal and unique interpretation of what “This is Us” means, Loewen said.

“For some, it is a portrait, whereas others chose to represent places or objects or activities that are connected with who they are,” he said.

The paintings in the show intersect personal memories and narrative with visual images to create a story that provides an introduction to the artist.

“So as you look at the art on display, take the time to get acquainted, and consider each piece of art by itself,” Loewen says.

“Listen to its story and let it touch your heart. Discover for yourself the gift of wonder and joy that is there for you, as you get to know the artist.”

Visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com for more information.