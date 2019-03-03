Celtic Tenors to perform in Kelowna

With a polished international reputation and just over a million album sales under their belts, The Celtic Tenors offer something truly unique.

The skill, range and ability of world-class tenors combined with the personality and fun of genuine performers. They will be performing in the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Saturday, April 13 at 7:30p.m.

Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson and Daryl Simpson have performed together as the Celtic Tenors for over 15 years, they offer more than beautiful voices and musical knowledge. Comfortable in all genres from classical and folk to Irish and pop, they bring their audience on a real musical voyage. A relaxing and wonderful evening’s entertainment is guaranteed.

The Celtic Tenors have broken new ground by stepping away from their classical roots, and adding a more contemporary edge. With this pioneering approach, they’ve welcomed a wider audience and fostered a fresh and invigorating style which has won them both critical acclaim and so many fans the world over.

From their number one chart positions in Ireland and Germany to their three platinum selling albums, their international reputation continues to grow. Across the Atlantic, they have achieved top ten spots in both U.S. Billboard and Canadian charts. Having given private performances to world leaders from Bill Clinton to Kofi Annan and many more in between, the Celtic Tenors are a real worldwide phenomenon. They’ve also shown a remarkable ability to capture the hearts of sports fans in international stadia from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Dublin and Glasgow at opening ceremonies and interval shows.

And they are the only tenor group with a truly global audience whether playing a neighbourhood cathedral or major concert halls in international cities like New York, Amsterdam or Shanghai, professional and most of all, good humoured performances are assured. They genuinely love what they do and you’ll see that shine through in each rendition of beautiful Celtic songs like the haunting Danny Boy and exhilarating classics like Nessun Dorma.

Tickets are available at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com

