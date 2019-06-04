Celtic songs tuned up for Sooke coffeehouse

The Sooke Folk Music Society presents Celtic Reflections on June 15, which aim to bring warm Celtic tunes to your ears.

Celtic Reflections, comprising of Patricia and Patrick De Gabrielle, has performed together in Canada, the U.S., UK, and Mexico for more than 20 years.

The band’s diverse musical talents spring from true Celtic roots – the music of the British Isles and other maritime regions like Spanish, Moorish, and Arabic. It’s vast repertoire includes Latin, classical jazz and flamenco styles, all played with a modern day sound that is uniquely its own.

As highly trained musician-performers, they have played stage shows, weddings, house concerts as well as teaching children and adults.

Patrick plays classical acoustic guitar, midi-bass pedals, bass guitar, mandolin, bass mandolin, violin (fiddle), bouzouki and Irish whistles. He was born in Dublin as the youngest of a theatrical family.

Patricia’s family is from County Cork. She was living and teaching in Lethbridge, Alberta when they met and began their harmonious adventure which eventually brought them to Vancouver Island.

She plays Celtic harp, the bodhran and other percussion instruments which add a world flavour to the song.

The coffeehouse is held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Doors open at 7 p.m. with open stage at 7:30. Admission is $7 at the door ($5 for open stage performers). For more info, please go online to sookefolkmusicsociety.com.

