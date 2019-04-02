Celtic rockers bring East Coast Kitchen Party to Chilliwack

With a fresh take on traditional Celtic tunes and original songs, the Derina Harvey Band is bringing an authentic East-Coast party played to high-energy perfection to Chilliwack on April 11.

East Coast Kitchen Party offers the rhythmic layer of rock guitars, dizzying fiddle music and vocals by powerhouse Derina Harvey, who has the grit of a blues belter with the haunting beauty of an Irish balladeer.

An East Coast kitchen party wouldn’t be complete without a charming collection of stories mixed in between the ballads, sing-alongs and up-beat Irish stompers, and the charismatic Harvey will happily guide you through the entire experience. With music in her very genes, from both her parents, she polished her gifts for music and performance with a stint at college and nearly a decade of performing in an array of clubs and bars, where she and the band developed their unique sound.

The recent winners of the People’s Choice Award at the 2018 Edmonton Music Awards, the Derina Harvey Band has performed across all of Canada with over 180 performances since 2016. The group’s showcase at the Arts Northwest Conference in Tacoma garnered them the Best Showcase Award and their showcasing at the Performing Arts Exchange in Orlando garnered them interest across the U.S. Their energetic live performances have led to them performing on stages with the likes of The Trews, Kim Mitchell and Trooper.

If you’ve never been so lucky to attend an East Coast kitchen party, then here’s your chance to experience music and storytelling with a side of humour firsthand.

East Coast Kitchen Party is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).