Celtic Illusion combines Irish dance and magic

A stage show that combines Irish dance with magical illusion comes to Abbotsford Centre on Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.

The cast is composed of performers from Canada, the U.S. and Australia.

Since its premiere in 2011, the show has performed to sold-out audiences across Australia and New Zealand, and is now touring Canada for the first time, featuring new choreography.

Showcasing a stellar cast of champion and internationally acclaimed dancers, including performers from both Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, Celtic Illusion offers some of the fastest taps in the world as the dancers’ thunderous rhythm fills the stage in perfect unison.

The show is led by Australia’s very own Anthony Street, the first Australian to perform leading roles in Michael Flatley’s widely acclaimed Lord of the Dance, including the very role that Flatley originally performed himself.

Street lives a double life, getting his hands dirty as a demolition worker by day and lighting up the stage as lead dancer for the show by night.

Street grew up surrounded by motorbikes, race cars, hunting and football before he first fell in love with Riverdance and, with the assistance of his grandmother, began secretly taking Irish dance lessons.

Celtic Illusion also offers a bold, lush and modern musical score composed by a stellar team, including Angela Little, who co-composed Baz Luhrman’s film Australia, as well as Steve Skinner, who has arranged and produced for artists such as Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and the Broadway musical Rent.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca.

Abbotsford News