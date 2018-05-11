Celtic folk band Blackthorn to perform in Sooke

Canadian Celtic fold band Blackthorn will be performing at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Sooke on Saturday, May 19. (Photo from Sooke Folk Music Society website)

This weekend’s Monthly Coffee House is sure to get your foot tapping.

Canadian Celtic folk band Blackthorn will be performing at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Sooke on Saturday, May 19.

Blackthorn formed in Vancouver in 1989, and has travelled throughout North America performing at concerts and Celtic and folk festivals.

The band features four musicians, whose repertoire is rooted in musical traditions of Scotland and Ireland as well as the folk music of English and French Canada, using instruments such as violin, flute, guitar, and more.

The show, hosted by the Sooke Folk Music Society, begins at 7:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the music.

Tickets cost $7 for adults and $2 for children and can be purchased at the door.

For more information on Blackthorn, or on Monthly Coffee Houses, please visit the Sooke Folk Music Society’s website at sookefolkmusicsociety.com.