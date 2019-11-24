Celtic Chaos brings the sounds of Scotland to Saltair Community Centre

Celtic Chaos is coming to the Saltair Community Centre, and invites everyone for a community ceilidh. A ceilidh is a traditional Scottish or Irish social gathering, usually held in someone’s home.

“It’s a combination of songs, tunes, stories, poems, and dancing,” Celtic Chaos fiddlers, cellist, and vocalist, Joyce Beaton said. “Because people will probably not know the kind of social ceilidh dancing that we grew up with, and learned in school, we are bringing a dance caller, who also happens to be Scottish.”

Beaton said that if you can walk in the door, you’ll can do the dancing. Although there will be much singing and dancing, Beaton is most looking forward to the community aspect of the performance.

“It’s an opportunity to connect with your neighbours, and also go home having met new people. We’re hoping for lots of smiling faces of all ages that will tap their toes, clap their hands, and laugh,” Beaton said.

The performance will be held November 30, which is Saint Andrew’s Day. Saint Andrew is the patron saint of Scotland, and according to, it’s the perfect day to bring Celtic music to Saltair.

“I think every day is a great day for Celtic music, but Saturday, November 30 is even more special,” Beaton said.

A common misconception with Celtic music is that it is primarily Irish music. Beaton defines Celtic music as music from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, and Brittany, which is a region of France. She also included some music of the maritimes, like Cape Breton.

Celtic Chaos has a unique element in that Beaton’s husband, John Beaton is a spoken word poet, who delivers poetry based in a Scottish experience. Both Beatons hail from Scotland originally. The band includes Dave Barta on accordian and vocals; Gordon Lafleur on flute, penny whistle, and vocals; and Joe Spinelli on double bass, guitar, and vocals.

The music of Celtic Chaos can be found online at celticchaos.ca or through the Oceanside Jammers. They’re also on Facebook as Celtic Chaos, and are on iTunes.

Tickets to the event are $20, and can be picked up at The Coffee Shack & Artisanal Gelato Shop at 10826 Chemainus Road. Doors open at 7:00 pm, and the performance starts at 7:30 pm.