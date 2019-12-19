One of the Celebrations Singers choirs has been selected to compete at the International Choral Kathaumixw in July 2020. Photo by Tim Penney

Celebration Singers choir selected to compete in prestigious festival

The Celebration Singers Community Choirs are thrilled to announce that their women's choir, Grace Notes, has been selected to compete at the International Choral Kathaumixw, July 1- 4, 2020.

This international festival occurs biannually in Powell River and attracts high-calibre choirs from all over the world.

Jenn Forsland, the accomplished director of the Grace Notes, eloquently describes her pride and joy for this hard-working ensemble.

“It is a tremendous honour to have been selected as a participating choir in the 2020 Kathaumixw Festival,” she said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the women of Grace Notes. Although the choir is only a couple of years young, the community has quickly developed a deep sense of connection among members and a high level of commitment to excellence in choral artistry. The singers are very deserving of this honour. I anticipate the company of exceptional choirs from around the world will be an incredibly inspiring experience for the Grace Notes.”

If you appreciate choral music, mark your calendars now. Accommodation is limited and tickets may sell out. Take the cruise ship to Powell River for this musical extravaganza. You will not be disappointed.

Visit the Kathaumixw website for more information: www.kathaumixw.org

New members welcome

The Celebration Singers can now invite new or returning singers to all sections of the choir. Whether you sing soprano, alto, tenor or bass, you can try the choir out. Visit www.celebrationsingers.ca for more information, or to learn how to register.

Choirs are like ice cream, so many flavours and choices. If you are not sure if our choir is your flavour, you can attend up to two practices without committing. However, please register online in advance so organizers have a sense of how many people to expect.

There are also spaces in the Men of Notes Choir. Again, visit the website for details.

After the Christmas break, the Celebration Singers Choir resumes on Monday, Jan. 6 at 7:15 p.m. at Mark Isfeld Secondary. The Men of Notes starts on March 9, at 5:45 p.m.

