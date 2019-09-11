Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber in Abbotsford

Music of the Night: The Concert Tour coming to Abbotsford Arts Centre on Sept. 15

Andrew Lloyd Webber's career is set to be celebrated at a special concert in Abbotsford on Sept. 15.

The sounds and emotions of some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most iconic pieces musical theatre are coming soon to Abbotsford.

Music of the Night: The Concert Tour is a concert celebration of Webber’s recent 70th birthday and his acclaim as arguably the most successful musical theatre composer of all time. The cast, made up of trained professionals from all over the globe, performed to packed houses in Whistler, Salt Spring Island and across Vancouver Island in August.

The Abbotsford show, which is the second stop on the 11-city tour, occurs on Sept. 15 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

The cast is comprised of both musical theatre veterans and emerging artists, including Abbotsford resident Nic Kyle. He is an established performer and has toured extensively across Australia, New Zealand and London’s West End.

Kyle recently moved to Abbotsford because his wife Sophie Schmidt, a member of the Canadian National women’s soccer team, grew up locally. They met while both working in Germany and now call Abbotsford home. Kyle played Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar during a run Down Under.

Other talents on the show include: Baritone Zander Felton, Mezzo Amy Gartner and Soprano Melina Schein.

Felton and Gartner are two of B.C.’s most-promising young theatre artists and musicians. Schein is a New York native, now residing in the Okanagan, who has numerous Broadway and Off-Broadway credits, including Phantom of the Opera.

The event includes selections from Lloyd Webber’s works including Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd and more.

The Abbotsford show is scheduled to be a matinee affair, with a start time of 2 p.m.

The show opens in Chilliwack on Sept. 14 and also has stops in Cranbrook, Creston, Nelson, Trail, Grand Forks, Oliver, Penticton and Kelowna.

For more on the show, visit musicofthenight.live.