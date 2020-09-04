Celebrating a decade of A&E with free live-streamed concert at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Canadian rock singer-songwriter, Barney Bentall, will be celebrating the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s 10th anniversary with an in-person and live-streamed concert on Oct. 3, 2020. (Mark Maryanovich)

The Chilliwack Cultural Centre is gearing up for its 10th anniversary, but this year’s celebration is going to look a lot different than previous ones.

Juno Award-winning artist, Barney Bentall, will be performing live on Oct. 3 in celebration of the milestone anniversary.

In previous years, the Cultural Centre would celebrate its anniversary with Cultural Collaboration, a free event featuring live entertainment, art demonstrations, displays and more.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things have understandably been toned down. This year, celebrating a decade of arts and entertainment, will be the Oct. 3 Bentall concert at 7:30 p.m.

With his rugged and fiercely ambitious work, the Canadian rock singer-songwriter will not only be performing in front of a live audience on the HUB International Theatre stage, but to a virtual one as well as the concert will also be live-streamed for free.

“This first performance is one that the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society wants to share with all of you, as our success over the last 10 years would not have been possible without the support of the community,” the society said in a press release.

Bentall’s show will be the first in-person show at the Cultural Centre in six months.

His will be followed by several other shows throughout the fall season including a magic performance, an energetic circus act and a diverse collection of music shows.

The second show of the season will be Chris Funk ‘The Wonderist,’ one of the top headlining magicians performing today. His refreshingly different style of magic has captivated audiences as he blends a world-class, Las Vegas-style magic show with side-splitting, sarcastic humour combined with live music. Recently having moved to Chilliwack, this will be the first performance in Chilliwack by the world-renowned magician.

The Boomerang series, highlighting musical talent from up-and-coming Chilliwack artists, is also returning.

Boomerang Four will feature Ted Kim of Dear Father, as he brings new life to a contemporary blend of folk music. His beautifully haunting set won’t be the only one, as Kim will be inviting other talented local performers to join him in a night of live music. Boomerang Five will feature Sarah Wills and another group of local performers.

Also coming back to the Cultural Centre stage is the gut-bustlingly hilarious Mike Delamont in God is a Scottish Drag Queen: Pandemic Edition. God, dressed in a floral power suit, comes down to skewer everything COVID related from hoarding toilet paper to hand sanitizer in an uproarious evening of pandemic comedy.

CircusWest will remind you how to fly high with Circus Luminous which will showcase their daring acrobatics, stunning aerials, and mesmerizing feats of balance.

Finishing off the first half of the season will be the Bergmann Duo performing Back to the Bench. Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann will create a special atmosphere as they connect with the audience through the magic of music and bring joy and inspiration through piano.

These performances come after the opening of the O’Connor Group Art Gallery and the restart of classes back in July.

All of the live performances will be held under the current public health order and are limited to 50 people. Seating is spaced out with a maximum bubble size of six people, and all audience members must wear a mask.

For more information about dates and times, and to purchase tickets, contact the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Here is the fall 2020 lineup:

• Barney Bentall – Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.

• Chris Funk – Oct. 9 and 10, 7:30 p.m.

• Boomerang Four – Oct. 17, 7 p.m.

• God is a Scottish Drag Queen: Pandemic Edition – Nov. 6, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

• Circuswest: Circus Luminus – Nov. 8 – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Boomerang Five – Nov. 21, 7 p.m.

• The Bergman Duo: Bach on the Bench – Dec. 6, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

