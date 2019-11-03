Celebrated string quartet to play in Nelson

First prize winners of the 2016 Banff International String Quartet Competition, the Rolston String Quartet will perform in Nelson on Nov. 11. Photo submitted

Submitted by the Nelson Overture Concerts Society

The Rolston String Quartet will give Nelson audiences the rare opportunity to witness Canada’s premiere string quartet on the Capitol Theatre stage on Nov. 11.

First prize winners of the 2016 Banff International String Quartet Competition, the group is recognized worldwide for their musical excellence. They have dazzled the globe’s most prestigious stages, including Carnegie Hall (NY), Wigmore Hall (London, UK), the Lincoln Centre (Washington, D.C.), and the Esterhazy Palace.

The string quartet is comprised of violinists Luri Lee and Emily Kruspe, violist Hez Leung, and cellist Jonathan Lo. Together, they recently completed a two-year term as quartet-in-residence at Yale University and were previously the graduate string quartet-in-residence at Rice University. As Ludwig van Toronto says, “they perform with a maturity and cohesion rivaling the best string quartets in the world.”

The performance will feature staples of the quartet repertoire, including Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 2 and Schubert’s infamous Death and the Maiden quartet. The Rolstons will also perform a new commission by Canadian composer Eugene Astapov, whose Beacon makes a statement on the current environmental and climate crisis and its musical narrative seeks to bring awareness to this issue.

The Rolston String Quartet is presented by the Nelson Overture Concerts Society. Tickets are available in person, by phone, or online at www.capitoltheatre.ca. Admission is free for students aged 18 and under. Adult season tickets: $100; individual tickets: $27.50. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.