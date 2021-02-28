Celebrated artist and mentor joins North Island College Artist Talk series

North Island College's virtual 2021 Artist Talk series welcomes Sandra Meigs, past winner of the Governor General's Award in visual and media arts and professor emeritus of visual arts at the University of Victoria.

Artist Sandra Meigs will be the next speaker in NIC’s online 2021 Artist Talk series, appearing virtually on Friday, March 5 at 1 pm. For the full schedule and link to attend the Artist Talk Online Series, visit https://nicart.tickit.ca/. (Photo: The Glass Ticker (2017) — 15’ X 9’ X 5’, wood, enamel, lights, aluminum, glass, automata. Photo by Toni Hafkenscheid.)

North Island College’s virtual 2021 Artist Talk series welcomes Sandra Meigs, past winner of the Governor General’s Award in visual and media arts and professor emeritus of visual arts at the University of Victoria.

Meigs is the fifth speaker in the online series and will appear on Friday, March 5 at 1 p.m.

“It’s an honour to welcome Sandra to the Artist Talk series,” said Sara Vipond, NIC School of Fine Art department chair. “Her dedication to painting and self-expression through art is inspiring and her commitment to mentoring others has made a huge difference in countless lives. We very much look forward to having her join us for what promises to be an engaging afternoon.”

Meigs is known for a vivid, immersive, and enigmatic style that combines “complex narratives with comic elements,” according to her artist biography.

She has also inter-woven sculpture, film, sound, and other media in her works.

Recent exhibitions include Room for Mystics at the Art Gallery of Ontario, The Little Lost Operas at the Susan Hobbs Gallery in Toronto and Entangled: Two Views on Contemporary Painting at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

In addition to winning the Governor General’s Award, Meigs was also the recipient of the prestigious Gershon Iskowitz Prize at the Art Gallery of Ontario in 2015.

Artist Talk presentations offer insight into each artist’s professional art practice. The talks are one hour in length followed by a short question period. The winter 2021 series is being held online via Zoom, with a range of dates and times chosen to align with NIC Fine Art and Digital Design + Development classes.

The events are free and open to everyone.

Remaining speakers for the 2021 Artist Talk series include Scott Amos (Thursday, March 11 at 6 pm) and Sean Caulfield (Wednesday, March 17 at 1 pm).

For the link to attend the Artist Talk Online Series, visit nicart.tickit.ca.

