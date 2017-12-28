Celebrate the Cariboo New Year in style

Parties to ring in 2018 held in Interlakes and Forest Grove communities

Dances at the Forest Grove Legion are also open to children until 10 p.m., and they do enjoy getting out on the dance floor just as much as their parents do. Everyone is welcome to check out the New Years Eve dance for a $15 admission with appies, favours and the live music of Mark Allen from 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31/17 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1/18. Submitted photo.

Ringing in 2018 in style, a couple of New Years parties are being held by community groups and volunteers are tuning up to be toast-of-the-town events.

The Interlakes Community Centre will be a “footloose place to be” on Dec. 30 (a day ahead) for a dance and a snack, whether you country line dance, jive and twist or rock ‘n’ roll in the New Year.

Organizer Patsy Bellrose says DJ Sergie is a young and upcoming album-spinner who plays all requests and everything from country and pop classics to “oldies and goldies.”

“I told him he is going to be famous after this,” she says, in admiration of the DJ entertainer.

Doors open at 6 p.m. (closed to entry and to children after 10 p.m.) and the dance will go until 1 a.m. Admittance is $10 per person, a cash bar will be available, and all are asked to bring an appetizer to share.

Bellrose says folks are welcome to bring the family along as children and grandparents are encouraged to come and dance with the rest of their friends and relatives.

“Every event I have ever been to at the hall there has been children,” she explains. “I’m sure a lot of people with younger children, they might leave earlier, but it is Dec. 30, so New Year’s Eve is the next day.”

This allows everyone to turn out for a Saturday night dance, and if families choose to, they can stay home on Sunday for the actual turnover to 2018.

Safe rides are available within 30 kilometres, thanks to a crew of four vehicles operated by Lone Butte 4-H Club volunteers, she explains.

“Come and celebrate the Cariboo New Year.”

The event is sponsored by Interlakes Market, Freeline Signs & Graphics, 100 Mile Free Press, CKBX Radio and Fawn Lake Lumber.

All of the proceeds (beyond event costs) will go to the Lone Butte 4-H Club.

The Interlakes Community Centre is located at 7592 Highway 24 (east of Lone Butte, near Roe Lake).

For more information, call Patsy at 1-306-480-6505.

New Year’s Eve in the Grove

The Forest Grove Legion #261 is once again hosting its New Years Eve Dance – but with a swing in the plans for the 2017/18 event.

Event co-ordinator and legion vice-president Wendy Clarke says this year will offer live music exclusively, performed by well-known musician Mark Allen.

“Last year we had karaoke, so depending on what kind of venue we get in there, the attendance is different. This year we are hoping to bring in more people.”

Allen will be performing anything from the 1960s into this millennium, and from two-step, dance ditties to modern pop music, Clarke explains.

Attendance is $15 per person including the dance, appetizers and party favours (hats and horns).

“The appies are made in-house by Wayne Gilchrist, our regular cook, who [prepares] fabulous meals.”

Folks are also encouraged to come on out together with their children, as all ages are welcome at their New Year’s dance, she explains.

“We are trying to become more family-oriented, so all of our functions kids are allowed to attend until 10 p.m.”

Clarke says it is a good group of regulars that come out for their Legion events, and some great volunteers who help host these dances, where “we always have lots of fun and there is always lots of laughter.”

“I just hope that people come out and join us and see what our Legion is all about. We have some great events throughout the year.”

The Legion is at 4535 Canim-Hendrix Lake Rd. in Forest Grove.

For more information, call 250-397-2455.