Celebrate Mother’s Day with Musaic Vocal Ensemble’s “From Here to There”

The Musaic Vocal Ensemble is bringing its cross-cultural Scottish and Canadian show “From Here to There” to Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna. (Western News file photo)

The Musaic Vocal Ensemble is gearing up for “From Here To There”, a cross-cultural concert of Canadian and Scottish music.

Have you been looking for an opportunity to wear that tartan kilt that has been gathering dust in the back of your closet? Well, here is your chance to let it see the light of day. Join Musaic Vocal Ensemble for its spring concert, a celebration of choral music from Scotland and Canada in three performances in Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna.

Musaic will be joined by guest conductor, Mark Hindley, and soprano soloist, Julie Harvey, who live and work in Scotland; Scottish Country Dancers from Naramata and Kelowna; and possibly even bagpipes to really get you in the mood. You’re sure to be transported all the way across Canada and over to the land of lochs and glens.

Musaic has a reputation for presenting fine choral music, interesting programming, and joy-filled performances and this program will be no exception. As well as singing folk songs from both Canada and Scotland, featured composers will include Canada’s Imant Raminsh and Allan Bevan, and Scotland’s James MacMillan.

Performances will take place on May 10th at 7:30 pm at St. Saviour’s Anglican, Penticton; on May 11th at 2:30 pm at St. John’s Lutheran in Summerland; and on May 12th at 2:30 pm at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Kelowna. The event is a great way to celebrate the Mother’s Day weekend by taking your mother to a wonderful performance of choral music.

For more information about these concerts or to find out where to purchase tickets in advance, go to www.musaicvocalensemble.ca.

