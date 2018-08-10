Celebrate local food with Feast of Fields in North Saanich

21st Feast of Fields on Vancouver Island is at Kildara Farms on Aug. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The annual Feast of Fields returns to Greater Victoria this summer, at North Saanich’s certified organic Kildara Farms.

Feast of Fields is FarmFolk CityFolk’s annual local food celebration and fundraiser, highlighting the contribution local chefs, restaurants, farmers, ranchers, fishers, food artisans, vintners, brewers and distillers make to our local economy. It emphasizes how they are connected to the land, support the regional economy, and create the most delicious local, seasonal and sustainable flavours B.C. has to offer.

This summer marks the 21st Feast of Fields on Vancouver Island with the event at Kildara Farms on Aug. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.

This gourmet wandering harvest festival is Canada’s largest and longest running local food celebration, and over the past 24 years FarmFolk CityFolk has hosted more than 50 Feasts.

Guests are invited to taste, sip, and enjoy the local, zero waste creations from more than 40 of British Columbia’s best food and beverage providers, presenting a true reflection of the incredible offerings in their own backyard.

The participating producers in this year’s event include seven wineries, seven breweries, four distilleries and a cidery, and a selection of the best-known names in local food, such as Q at the Empress, Brentwood Bay Resort & Spa, Fol Epi Bakery and Agrius Restaurant.

This year sees newcomers Charelli’s, Varsha Indian Kitchen, Deep Cove Winery and Vancouver Island Brewing, as well as some unique non-alcoholic offerings from Rootside Provisions, Shanti Chai & Co and Snowdon House Gourmet.

For a full list and profiles of participating Feast of Fields chefs and makers, the host farms, and to buy tickets visit www.feastoffields.com.

