Celebrate harvest at the Naramata Tailgate Party

30 wineries will be offering tastings at the Naramata Heritage Inn on Sept. 14

The Naramata Bench Winery Association will host the Naramata Tailgate Party on Sept. 14 at the Naramata Heritage Inn. (Contributed)

The end of summer is near, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end because residents can look forward to attending the Naramata Wineries’ Tailgate Party on Sept. 14.

Organized by the Naramata Bench Wineries Association, the wine and food event will take place at the Naramata Heritage Inn and encourages attendees to celebrates harvest and meet the locals working in the wine industry.

Thirty wineries will be represented for residents to sample their wines and learn about the industry.

Tapas will be served, provided by local restaurants including The Vanilla Pod at Poplar Grove Winery, The Kitchen at Da Silva Winery, The Bistro at Hillside Winery and others. Live music is also scheduled for the Roaring-20s-themed event.

According to a news release, there will be a costume contest for the best dressed in 20s attire, an era when Naramata and the Heritage Inn were in their infancy. While in the past a password was needed to attend an event like this, all you need to gain entry this time is your event ticket.

Tickets are $130 each for the 19+ event. More information can be found online at www.naramatabench.com/calendars/tailgate-party-2019/ or by calling 1-800-656-0713.

The Naramata Heritage Inn is located at 3625 1st St. in Naramata.

