Celebrate Ederlezi in village-style

Ederlezi is a festival celebrating the return of springtime, especially by Romani people in the Balkans and throughout the Turkic world. Photo submitted

We invite you to celebrate Ederlezi and to come on a musical and dance journey along the Romani ‘Gypsy’ trail on Saturday May 5 at the Waverley Hotel in Cumberland.

Local dancer Cathy Stoyko (from The Abbey Studio) and special guest teacher Edith Jacob have recently been working on a Romani dance training project with a group of eight dancers.

Over a six week period, students have learned dances from Rajasthan, Turkey, Algeria, Spain and eastern Europe to be performed at this event.

After the dance performances, DJ Beatfarmer will treat you to an organic blend of world music sounds with beats that will move your body and make your spirit soar. Big skirts, flowers and bright colours are encouraged.

Ederlezi is a festival celebrating the return of springtime, especially by Romani people in the Balkans and throughout the Turkic world. Since ancient times, people around the globe have celebrated the midpoint between the spring equinox and summer solstice when spring magic is at its full bloom.

Tickets are available for $15 at the Waverley Hotel in Cumberland and at Bop City in Courtenay. Doors open 9 p.m., show starts at 9:30 p.m. For more info contact Cathy Stoyko at (250) 218-0704 or email cdstoyko@uniserve.com.