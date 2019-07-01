Celebrate Canada Day with carnival games, fireworks at North Delta’s Chalmers Park

Free, family-friendly festivities take place across City of Delta on Canada Day

North Delta’s Canada Day celebration is set for this evening in Chalmers Park.

The community is invited to come down for kid-friendly games, barbecue, live music and a fireworks finale, from 5:30 to 10:45 p.m.

If you head down early, there’s plenty to do. Chalmers Park, located at 11400 76A Avenue in North Delta, features a baseball diamond, sports field and courts, trails and a playground.

In the field area, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., families can check out bouncy castles, crafts, carnival games and recreational games. Barbecue and food vendors will be available from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., provided by Delta Ministries, the North Delta Lions and M&M Specialty Drinks.

The formal welcome takes place on the main stage at 5:30 p.m., followed by a performance by Curtis Braun, “The Science Guy.” Opening ceremonies, and the cake cutting, take place at 6 p.m. sharp. Live performances from Wills Jams, Shan E Punjab Arts Club and the March Hare Band then take the stage.

The evening culminates in the fireworks at 10 p.m.

The City of Delta is also hosting celebrations at Diefenbaker Park, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Kirkland House from 12 to 4 p.m. For more information, go to delta.ca.

