Dixon Terbasket performs at the Black Cat Cafe. (Contributed)

Cawston Black Cat Cafe is looking for more artists to perform in monthly club

Next Black Cat Cafe is Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Cawston Community Hall

Organizers with the Cawston Black Cat Cafe are looking for more artists to come out to the monthly open mic held at the Cawston Community Hall.

“We’re hoping to get different kinds of acts. We’ve mostly been having music, but we’re really looking for more stand up and poetry — that sort of thing. We’re hoping to get more diversity in the performers,” said Madeline Terbasket, who helps organize the event.

The next open mic is Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.

Terbasket said the performance club, which started up in January, is important in the community because it helps local artists develop their skills.

“It’s about community building and expressing our creativity. It’s also about raising each other up in a good way. A lot us in the Similkameen valley have to go elsewhere to perform. There’s not a lot of opportunity for people who are just starting out.”

The group is welcoming a diversity of talents and styles of performance — everything including song, dance, poetry, spoken word, theatre, improv, comedy, circus acts, clowning, burlesque are welcome, reads a press release.

The Black Cat Cafe is inspired by the Black Cat Cafes in the 1920s that popped up from Paris to New York to San Fransisco. The regular event is a place for people to gather, entertain and be entertained.

For more information, join the Cawston Black Cat Facebook page or contact Madeline Terbasket at cawstonblackcat@gmail.com.

