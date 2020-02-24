CatVideoFest makes its way back to Victoria

A curation of favourite cat videos will be featured on the big screen, all to support cats

Victoria’s favourite feline fest is back: The CatVideoFest is coming to town in March.

The two-day festival will screen the best cat videos around, as submitted by enthusiasts and artist, and curated from viral hits on the web.

The furry favourites will be aired on the big screen at the Vic Theatre at 808 Douglas St. from March 13-14. On top of sharing some whiskered wonders, proceeds from the festival will go to support Victoria’s Cat’s Cradle Animal Rescue.

“CatVideoFest is fun, and we love to partner with other organizations that support community endeavors. Last year’s CatVideoFest was an enormous hit, so it was an easy decision to bring it back.” says Head Programmer Kinga Binkowska in a statement.”It’s a perfect partnership, working with CatVideoFest and Cat’s Cradle. Everybody wins.”

Ticket purchasers will be privy to 70 minutes of footage, with four screenings available: on Friday March 13 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., and Saturday March 14 at 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the international event, visit catvideofest.com.

To purchase tickets for the Victoria event, visit victoriafilmfestival.com .

