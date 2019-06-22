Catch up on the excitement and watch the Beach City Beach Cruise parade

Find out what else is happening this weekend for the event, which wraps up at 11 a.m. on Sunday

This baby blue Corvette convertable was one of the more popular of the 800-plus vehicles on display at a past Peach City Beach Cruise. Check out our coverage of this year’s parade to see some of this year’s hottest cars. (Mark Brett - Western News)

This weekend hundreds of new and classic cars have been hitting the streets in Penticton thanks to the Peach City Beach Cruise.

On June 21, the Beach Cruise Parade kicked off the festivities at 5 p.m. down the city’s Main Street. If you missed the parade, the Western News has you covered!

This evening’s enteratinment for the event includes Marty Edwards & The Revival, March Hare: Swingin Sixties Show and Marh Hare: 70’s Party. Entertainment kicks off at 2 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m.

The Peach City Beach Cruise will wrap up tomorrow, June 23, at 11 a.m. following the firefighters’ charity pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. and the awards and closing ceremonies.

