Catch up on the excitement and watch the Beach City Beach Cruise parade

This weekend hundreds of new and classic cars have been hitting the streets in Penticton thanks to the Peach City Beach Cruise.
On June 21, the Beach Cruise Parade kicked off the festivities at 5 p.m. down the city’s Main Street. If you missed the parade, the Western News has you covered!
This evening’s enteratinment for the event includes Marty Edwards & The Revival, March Hare: Swingin Sixties Show and Marh Hare: 70’s Party. Entertainment kicks off at 2 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m.
The Peach City Beach Cruise will wrap up tomorrow, June 23, at 11 a.m. following the firefighters’ charity pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. and the awards and closing ceremonies.
