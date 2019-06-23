Catch The Real Sarahs as they help open The 39 Days of July

Rising stars in the Americana music scene, The Real Sarahs are making two stops on Vancouver Island this summer, and one of them is at the renowned 39 Days of July in Duncan on Saturday, June 29 from 4-5 p.m.

The trio claim this dynamic tour “will be fueled by an authentic passion for performance, musical sharing, and writing the stories of life as they unfold out on the open road.”

Hoo boy! Sounds to us like they’re going to be worth a listen.

The Real Sarahs will be touring through California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho before crossing the border into British Columbia. They will play more than a dozen shows in 20 days in cities and towns along their route. Their only other stop on Vancouver Island is Victoria, so don’t miss them when they’re in Duncan.

As gals to watch in the west coast Americana scene, The Real Sarahs have distinguished themselves as skillful harmony singers as well as songwriters.

Based in coastal Mendocino County, California, they have been traveling up and down the West Coast and Southwest United States, to Canada, Ireland, and the UK, sharing their music with enthusiastic audiences.

Get ready for up-tempo folk music that has captured the hearts of audiences everywhere they travel and perform.

Canadian-born Sarah Ryan says she is excited to be bringing her original songs back to Canada as the trio travels through B.C.

“I developed my love for music, and singing in particular, as a young girl in Sarnia. Since relocating to the U.S., it has long been a dream to bring my music back to my homeland. Doing so with the help of these talented women is better then I imagined.”

For more about this rising band, check out their website at www.therealsarahs.com