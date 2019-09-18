Catch Michael Kaeshammer at the Cowichan Theatre on Sept. 26

Vibrant virtuosity and musical excitement is the name of the game when Kaeshammer takes the stage

Internationally acclaimed musician Michael Kaeshammer plays the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, Sept. 26 starting to 7:30 p.m.

This intriguing performer has toured the world showcasing his talents as a singer, songwriter, pianist, and producer.

He’s played everything from intimate clubs or open air events such as the Islands Folk Festival.

His latest album, Something New, is a fresh musical adventure. Produced by the artist himself, it features 10 original songs about love, life, travel and politics. Recorded at the historic Esplanade Studios in the heart of New Orleans’ Treme district, Kaeshammer along with Big Easy legends Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers), George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Johnny Vidacovich (Professor Longhair), Mike Dillon (Primus), the New Orleans Nightcrawlers Brass Band and Canadian bassist David Piltch (k.d. lang) create an eclectic sonic ride. Very special guests include Colin James, Randy Bachman, Curtis Salgado, Jim Byrnes, Amos Garrett and Chuck Leavall of The Rolling Stones.

In performance, Kaeshammer’s passion for writing, performing and producing exceptional music is quickly evident. Meandering among genres, keeping the detail of each crisp and unpixeled, he is unafraid of manipulating his many influences to take the listener along on a memorable journey.

Tickets are $36 each. Call 250-748-7529 to reserve or go to ctcentre.bc.ca. There are a few student eyeGO seats available at $5 each but these tickets are only available for purchase in person at the Cowichan Ticket Centre.